Watch more News on iWantTFC

The San Francisco Giants went all out in honoring their Filipino fans during their 14th annual Filipino Heritage Night celebration.

Kicking off the ceremonial first pitch was San Francisco Bay Area native and California’s first Fil-Am Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"To wear Lincecum's jersey, to be here with my son is special. And as the first Filipino American Attorney General in the history of California, the first Filipino American legislator in the history of our state, it's special to me," Bonta said. "I savor every moment and really proud to be here with the community on a special night."

The Filipino culture was on full display as fans entered the ballpark, with students from Legacy Filipino Martial Arts demonstrating various martial arts from the Philippines.

On the field, Kariktan Dance Company performed timeless Filipino folk dances. Former American Idol contestant and current Sacramento News anchor Fil-Am Jordan Segundo rendered the national anthem.

To mark the Giants' 2022 Filipino Heritage Night, fans also received a commemorative t-shirt designed by Fil-Am Leroid David.

"To see all the fans rock the shirts, it's surreal. There’s almost no words to describe it. I’m very gracious, very humble about it but in a setting like this, growing up as a big Giants fan, it's incredible," David said.

For Fil-Am Giants fans, every night can be considered Filipino Heritage Night at the ballpark because they're represented in terms of food and music.

The line for The Lumpia Company concession stand is always long with fans waiting to get freshly cooked lumpia or calamansi limeade or craft beer.

"When I was a kid, mom gave us lumpias to introduce our culture in the form of deep friend crispiness," Alex Retodo of The Lumpia Company shared. "[It's] the longest line in the park. It's because lumpia is guaranteed to satisfy."

For the 2022 season, the Giants hired Leanna Cruz, better known as DJ Umami, to be their resident DJ and keep the fans engaged and entertained.

The Fil-Am is not only proud as a female DJ to get this big break, but she's also eager to rep her Filipino culture every time she gets to perform.

"I take so much pride in that’s part of my role empowering women and representing for Filipino women all around and hopefully inspiring younger kids and the younger generation of DJs and little girls everywhere in this male-dominated field of DJs," she said.