PBA: NLEX ruins Guiao's return to Rain or Shine

NLEX spoiled Yeng Guiao's return to Rain or Shine by beating the Elasto Painters, 96-90, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

Earl Clark tallied 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Kevin Alas finished with 15 points.

Steve Taylor had a 21-point, 12-rebound output for the Elasto Painters, who also got 11 markers from Rey Nambatac.

Guiao recently returned to ROS after spending 6 years coaching NLEX.

(More details to follow.)

