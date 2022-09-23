Fran Yu paved the way for Colegio de San Juan de Letran's bounce back win against College of St. Benilde, 81-75, on Friday in Season 98 NCAA men's basketball at FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Yu dished out an all-around performance for the Knights, especially during crunch time, to finish with 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Brent Paraiso top scored Letran with 25 points, making the most damage in the first half.

The Knights improved to 2-1.

From a slim 50-46 halftime lead, Letran went on a scoring surge in the third period behind Paraiso, Javillonar, and Monje to establish a 71-56 gap.

Benilde retaliated with a searing rally in the payoff period, but Letran made effective stops to salvage the win.

Will Gozum's double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds went down the drain as Benilde fell to its first loss in 4 games.