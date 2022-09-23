NCAA: Abis plays hero as Perpetual stuns Mapua

John Abis knocked down the much needed trey for University of Perpetual Help System DALTA to complete a 79-77 stunner against Mapua University on Friday in Season 98 NCAA men's basketball.

Abis managed to sink the dagger three despite the outstretched arms of Paolo Hernandez, with 26.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

Perpetual improved to 2-2 even as Mapua continued its freefall with a 1-3 card.

The Cardinals were leading after the first two quarters, 41-38.

But Perpetual fired back with a 10-0 blitz in the third canto to secure a slim 54-50 lead.

Abis sank a couple of freebies to give the Altas its biggest lead, 60-52, but Hernandez pulled the Cardinals to within 5 points after sinking a triple.

Kim Aurin mounted another 9-2 run for Perpetual's 73-64 lead, but Mapua answered with a 13-3 rally of its own for a 77-76 advantage.

It was at that point when Abis went for the game winner.

Aurin finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Jielo Razon added 15 markers, 8 boards, and 4 assists, while Abis tallied 13 points.

Arvin Gamboa led the Cardinals with 12 markers, while Hernandez and Jopet Soriano each added 11 points.

