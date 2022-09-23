Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATED) - Blacklist International, Echo Philippines, and Omega Esports secured playoff spots in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 10 after Friday night's matches at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Blacklist first secured the playoffs spot with a clean sweep of Onic Philippines, 2-0, while Omega Esports secured theirs after a come-from-behind victory against Nexplay EVOS, 2-1.

As Omega Esports tied the series against Nexplay EVOS, Echo Philippines secured their playoffs spot as a result.

BLACKLIST VS. ONIC

Blacklist shook things up by picking up the Faramis-Estes combination courtesy of Salic "Hadji" Imam and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, giving them the upper-hand in teamfights due to the sustain and healing capabilities coming from the midlane duo.

Onic PH tried to punish a Blacklist base overstay in the 22nd minute for a three-man takedown, leading to the counter base march. With Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap coming alive just in time, Hadji and OhMyV33nus went to work, commanding their own counter for the base takedown.

Hadji secured the MVP nod in Game 1 with a 2/3/7 kill-death-assist record, chalking up a 100 percent kill participation rate with the win.

The reigning world champs snowballed in Game 2 through a commanding series, amassing at one point a 12,000 gold lead over Season 10's super rookies.

Onic PH, who secured their playoffs spot last weekend, are currently in the second spot with 21 points.

Blacklist secured the playoffs with dynamic duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario in tow.

The duo, who led Blacklist to back-to-back local titles and the world title in 2021, sat out of the league's 9th season to rest and prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Blacklist are also gearing to secure another slot at the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, where they will be defending their title.

ECHO, OMEGA SECURE PLAYOFF SEATS

Meanwhile, Omega Esports pulled off a come-from-behind victory against Nexplay EVOS, as their playoff fate falls out of their hands. Nexplay EVOS needed to win their remaining matches for a shot at the playoff spot.

Omega also spoiled the season debut of Emanuel "Elpizo" Candelaria in the process, who assumed the role of the roamer.

Nexplay EVOS first drew Game 1 as Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse went ham with a Mega Kill. Elpizo earned the MVP nod in Game 1 behind a 1/2/6 KDA record.

Omega went on to dominate Game 2 to equalize, as Duane "Kelra" Pillas' Wanwan chalked up a 6/1/6 KDA record. With Omega drawing one game point, Echo Philippines secured their playoffs spot.

Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog's wild charge in the 16th minute helped Omega clinch the game and their own playoffs spot.