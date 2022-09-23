Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - After missing the playoffs in Season 9, Blacklist International are now back after downing Onic Philippines in their MPL Season 10 matchup, Friday.

Blacklist shook things up by picking up the Faramis-Estes combination courtesy of Salic "Hadji" Imam and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, giving them the upper-hand in teamfights due to the sustain and healing capabilities coming from the midlane duo.

Onic PH tried to punish a Blacklist base overstay in the 22nd minute for a three-man takedown, leading to the counter base march. With Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap coming alive just in time, Hadji and OhMyV33nus went to work, commanding their own counter for the base takedown.

Hadji secured the MVP nod in Game 1 with a 2/3/7 kill-death-assist record, chalking up a 100 percent kill participation rate with the win.

The reigning world champs snowballed in Game 2 through a commanding series, amassing at one point a 12,000 gold lead over Season 10's super rookies.

Onic PH, who secured their playoffs spot last weekend, are currently in the second spot with 21 points.

Blacklist secured the playoffs with dynamic duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario in tow.

The duo, who led Blacklist to back-to-back local titles and the world title in 2021, sat out of the league's 9th season to rest and prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Blacklist are also gearing to secure another slot at the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, where they will be defending their title.