Converge tactician Aldin Ayo admitted he had jitters during his PBA coaching debut on Friday.

Fortunately, his team blew away Terrafirma Dyip, 124-110, after shrugging off a slow start.

"The first game has always been the hardest. You don't know what to expect," said Ayo, who just recently joined the FiberXers.

"Lahat ng first medyo nakakakaba, especially nung hindi kami nakakashoot tapos nakikita ko kung gaano kagaling yung kalaban, ilan ang puntos ni (Lester) Prosper? (Josh) Munzon also. Magagaling," he added.

The NCAA and UAAP champion coach saw his wards struggling with their shots at the onset of their game against the Dyip.

They eventually found their groove in the third period where they blasted Terrafirma with a 22-6 assault for an 89-73 spread.

"For us just step on the pedal and go full speed ahead. That's our game," he said.

Although the FiberXers had a high scoring game against the Dyip, Ayo said that all their plays started with their defense.

"We have to make stops first, it's really hard to run or set the pace if you cannot make stops. For us everything starts on making stops, making the defense," he said.

Ayo and the Converge will get their real test this coming Sunday, when they meet coach Tim Cone and the Ginebra Gin Kings.

"It's going to be a tough game for us... You're going to coach against the winningest coach and legendary at that, then it's going to be tough," he said.

"They have a stock team also. One thing also, they have a resident import. Wala nang adjustments 'yun eh. Fit na fit si Justin Brownlee sa kanila so it will be a tough game for us."

