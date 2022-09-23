Converge smashes Terrafirma in Ayo's PBA debut

Aldin Ayo got off to a winning start in his PBA coaching debut on Friday as Converge blasted Terrafirma, 124-110, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Philsports Arena.

Import Quincy Miller powered through with 38 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks for FiberXers best start in the PBA.

Mavercik Ahanmisi added 18 markers for Converge.

According to a PBA statistician, Converge's 14-point margin was the biggest for any debuting PBA coach since Topex Robinson led Phoenix to a 116-98 win over Meralco in 2020.

