Tennis: Murray into first ATP quarterfinal in two years

Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts to a winner against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (not pictured) on day one of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. File photo. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

METZ, France -- Former world number one Andy Murray reached his first ATP quarter-final in two years on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Canada's Vasek Pospisil at the Moselle Open.

Murray, now ranked at 113, swept to a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory and will face either top seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or French player Lucas Pouille for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be his first appearance in the last-eight since winning his 46th career title at Antwerp in October 2019.

The 34-year-old Murray, who has undergone two hip surgeries in the last three years, broke the 66th-ranked Pospisil four times in his one-hour, 24-minute triumph to claim a fifth win in six meetings against the Canadian.

On Tuesday, Murray had defeated France's 26th-ranked Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

"This period has been the most tournaments I've played recently and my body feels good and I'm starting to gain just a little bit of confidence with each match," three-time Grand Slam title winner Murray told atptour.com.

"There have been times in the past year where I've been a little bit confused and not seeing how the points are developing which for me was always a strong part of my game and it made me feel quite uncomfortable on the court when I was feeling that way.

"I'm starting to get that back and the results are coming and my tennis is getting better."

Meanwhile, Pouille defeated another Canadian, Brayden Schnur 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Germany's Peter Gojowczyk, who made the fourth round of the US Open as a qualifier, beat French lucky loser Antoine Hoang 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Second seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain enjoyed a 7-5, 6-2 win against Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

He will next face highly-regarded 18-year-old Danish qualifier Holger Rune who downed fifth seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4.

© Agence France-Presse