Solon wants expansion of PSC funding sources

MANILA, Philippines -- Deputy Speaker Rep. Marlyn Alonte has called for an expansion of the sources for the funds of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), citing the need for "sustainable support" for the national athletes.

Alonte, the representative of the lone district of Biñan City, on Monday filed House Bill 10270 or the "Sports Finance Act of 2021."

The lawmaker said the bill was crafted to address the "perennial funding problems" of the PSC. F

Filipino athletes recently delivered a historic campaign in the Tokyo Olympics, bringing home one gold medal, two silvers and a bronze, but Alonte stressed that they can perform even better with greater support.

In the explanatory note of the bill, Alonte noted that the major funding source of the PSC are the sweepstakes draws of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Under Section 26 of the Republic Act 6847, the PCSO is mandated by law to remit 30% of its charity fund and proceeds of six sweepstakes lottery draws per year to the sports agency, which will be used for the PSC's sports development programs.

The PSC also receives funding from PAGCOR, which remits a substantial portion of its revenues to the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) from which the allowances of national athletes are drawn from.

However, Alonte believes that the sweepstakes "have since become obsolete and is now just a shadow of what it once was."

"This bill seeks to correct that lapse by updating the PCSO funding provision on the lottery games," she said.

HB 10270 seeks to increase PSC funds by allocating to the NSDF the following: 10% of the Motor Vehicle User' Tax; 5% of the online cockfighting regulated by PAGCOR; and 5% of all taxes collected on imported athletic equipment.

The bill also empowers the PSC to "explore for, negotiate and secure foreign grants and technical assistance to augment" the NSDF. This will be done in cooperation with the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority.

The bill will also introduce the multi-year funding concept into the budgeting and finance of the PSC.

Earlier this month, Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy of the Bagong Henerasyon Party-list called for an increased budget for the PSC for 2022, stressing that this is the best way to honor the country's sporting heroes after their achievements in the Tokyo Olympics.

