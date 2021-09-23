The Meralco Bolts ended the elimination round with a big win over Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts led wire to wire in a 79-66 victory against Barangay Ginebra, sending the defending champions to the brink of elimination in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Bolts are already assured of the second seed in the quarterfinals but showed no let-up against the Gin Kings in what was their final elimination round game, Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Gin Kings were undermanned, missing Scottie Thompson (health and safety protocols) and Japeth Aguilar (knee).

With the loss, Ginebra's fate is no longer in their hands. They will need the NorthPort Batang Pier to defeat the Alaska Aces in the last game of the elimination round in order to force a playoff for the eighth and final spot in the quarterfinals.

