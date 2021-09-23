Figure skater Edrian Paul Celestino. From the Philippine Skating Union's Facebook page

Edrian Paul Celestino landed in 16th place in the men's figure skating short program on Thursday in the 2021 Nebelhorn Trophy in Oberstdorf, Germany.

The 23-year-old collected a total score of 64.32. He is competing against 29 other male skaters.

The Nebelhorn Trophy is the last qualifying event for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

USA's Vincent Zhou topped the men's short program with a score of 97.35.

Meanwhile, Adam Siao Him Fa of France nabbed the second spot with 89.23 points followed by Australia's Brendan Kerry (85.89) at third.

Celestino will again compete in the men's free skate Friday.

Filipina figure skater Sofia Frank will also compete in the women's short program also on Thursday.

