Meralco's Bong Quinto throws down a dunk against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.



The Meralco Bolts were fully focused on ending their elimination round campaign on a high note on Thursday, when they faced off against rival Barangay Ginebra.

That they had the opportunity to deal a blow on Ginebra's playoff hopes was secondary for the Bolts, who entered the game already assured of the second seed in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

"Ginebra's really the 'Never Say Die' team over the years," said Meralco coach Norman Black. "(But) we really just wanted to have the momentum going into the playoffs."

"We didn't want to come off a loss going into the playoffs," he added.

It was mission accomplished for the Bolts, as they grabbed a 79-66 win over the Gin Kings that gave them a 9-2 win-loss record at the end of the elimination round. They are now preparing for their quarterfinal showdown, which will be against the NLEX Road Warriors.

The result of the game means that Ginebra is in danger of missing the playoffs. They finished the elims with a 4-7 slate, and will need the Batang Pier to defeat the Alaska Aces in the second game of the day in order to force a playoff for the last quarterfinal berth.

For Black, this was not something they considered when preparing for the game, even though Ginebra has been a thorn on their side over the past few years.

"We just wanted to win the game. I know we played them a lot over the years and like I said yesterday, I guess, the rivalry has been a little bit one-sided because they have been doing most of the winning," he acknowledged.

Ginebra defeated Meralco in the finals of the 2016, 2017 and 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, then eliminated them in the semis of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. But gaining a measure of revenge against the Gin Kings wasn't on the Bolts' mind, Black said.

"It's a game that just happened to be at the end of the conference, and we wanted to go into the playoffs with some momentum. We did not want to go into the playoffs with a loss," the coach said.

"So it just happened that Ginebra was our opponent tonight."

With Ginebra out of the way, the Bolts will now shift their focus on their quarterfinal opponent. The Bolts defeated the Road Warriors, 104-101, on Wednesday, in their lone elimination round meeting.

"We just had a tough game with NLEX just yesterday, so we know that's gonna be tough," Black said.

"That was one of the reasons why we really wanted to battle for the twice-to-beat advantage. But of course, you know, we're going into that series wanting to win the first game," he added.