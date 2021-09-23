

Japan's Yosuke Saruta claims ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio will regret accepting a trilogy fight with him.

Saruta said he is eying payback when they tangle for the third time this Friday in ONE: Revolution at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Saruta won their first meeting via a close decision, but Pacio evened the score by knocking out the Japanese with a knee to the head in the fourth round.

"In the past match with Joshua Pacio, I didn't show my mentality to win the fight. This time I'd like to show my drive and knock him out like a deep ocean," said Saruta in the final presser before the Singapore card.

The fight will be the co-main event of ONE: Revolution, which headlines Christian Lee's lightweight title defense against Ok Rae Yoon.

Saruta said he is not only motivated to wrest the strawweight title from Pacio, as he hopes to climb to flyweight and take on a well-known grappler.

"If I win this fight, I'd like to fight Demetrious Johnson in the future," he said.

Pacio, for his part, is out to frustrate Saruta.

"This will be one of the greatest fights in my career. Saruta has been one of my motivations to level up my game everyday," he said.

"We're here not just to look for a finish but really to dominate."

