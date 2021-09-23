Meralco forward Mac Belo attacks against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- In just his first conference with the Meralco Bolts, Mac Belo is headed to the playoffs where they will be armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

It will be the first playoff appearance for Belo since the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup when he was still with Blackwater. They entered the playoffs as the third seed, but lost to Rain or Shine in three games.

Belo left the Blackwater franchise in the offseason when he was acquired by Meralco in a trade. He has fit in seamlessly with the Bolts, averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while starting all 11 games for Norman Black.

"I'm very excited," said Belo. "Basta, gagawin ko lang 'yung best ko to be a good teammate sa mga teammates ko, a good listener sa mga coaches ko."

"Basta kung anong maitulong ko sa team, gagawin ko lahat," he added.

Belo will enter the playoffs on a good note, having put up 15 points on top of seven rebounds in Meralco's 79-66 triumph over Barangay Ginebra on Thursday. The Bolts, as a team, will carry a four-game winning streak into the quarterfinals.

There, they will take on the NLEX Road Warriors, a team that they slipped past on Wednesday with a 104-101 triumph.

"Our mission is not yet done," said Belo, who had 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists against the Road Warriors. "Start pa lang 'to… Marami pa kaming kailangang gagawin, and ang mahalaga lang is 'yung we trusted each other, and especially sa coaches namin."