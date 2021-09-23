(UPDATED) Robert Bolick put up a triple-double and the NorthPort Batang Pier cruised past the Alaska Aces, 122-94, to lock up the fifth seed in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

In what was their last game of the elimination round, the Batang Pier pulled away in the second period to finish with a 6-5 win-loss record, Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

NorthPort will go on to play fourth-seeded San Miguel Beer in a best-of-three series in the quarterfinals.

The result also means that defending champion Barangay Ginebra is still alive, as they will play Phoenix Super LPG in a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinal spot.

Bolick had a triple-double by the third quarter and finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. Rookie forward Jamie Malonzo added 21 points, while Paolo Taha had 18 points off the bench, making seven of his eight shots.

The Batang Pier claimed the comfortable win even without veterans Greg Slaughter and Sean Anthony, who were rested for the game ahead of their playoff series against the Beermen.

"We're building a winning culture dito sa team," said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio. "This is a good momentum for us, at least galing sa panalo. And then, we're gonna carry it on the playoffs. Na against, alam naman natin, the mighty San Miguel Beer team."

"Alam naman natin na champion team 'yan. So we will just be there, magiging competitive kami, and then, we'll just prepare na maging ready kami for the playoffs," he added.

The Batang Pier broke the game open in the second quarter when they outscored the Aces, 33-23, to surge ahead by 18 points at the half, 61-43. NorthPort led by as much as 29 points, 120-91, with under two minutes to go off a Renzo Subido three-pointer.

NorthPort was on fire from the field, making 53% of their field goals. They scored 18 easy points off Alaska's 12 turnovers, and had a 54-36 advantage in bench points.

Meanwhile, the Aces got 18 points from Jeron Teng and 13 points each from Mike DiGregorio and Abu Tratter. However, the game was non-bearing for Alaska, as their playoff hopes had evaporated with a last-second loss to San Miguel the night before.

Alaska ended their campaign with a 3-8 win-loss slate.

The scores :

NORTHPORT 122 – Bolick 22, Malonzo 21, Taha 18, Onwubere 13, Rike 12, Ferrer 7, Doliguez 7, Balanza 6, Elorde 5,Subido 5, Grey 4, Faundo 2, Lanete 0

ALASKA 94 – Teng 18, Tratter 13, DiGregorio 13, Adamos 10, Casio 9, Banal 7, Browne 5, Brondial 5, Stockton 4, Marcelino 4, Ilagan 3, Ebona 3, Publico 0

Quarters: 28-20, 61-43, 94-78, 122-94