Report: Kai Sotto, Ignite squad may play in bubble in November



Filipino teenager Kai Sotto may make his debut in the NBA G League this November.

According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA G League is "seriously discussing a tournament featuring the elite Ignite team."

The Ignite team is the squad of elite prospects that includes Sotto as well as top recruits Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. India's Princepal Singh, a product of the NBA Global Academy, is also part of the squad.

The tournament, if it pushes through, will also include other teams and will be held in a bubble environment in November or December.

"Decisions are still fluid," according to Charania.

Sotto had decided to turn professional by joining the G League in May, foregoing college basketball in the process.

In playing for Ignite, Sotto will receive NBA-level coaching and mentoring off the court to prepare him for an eventual career in the NBA.

Brian Shaw, who was a champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s and a head coach for the Denver Nuggets in 2013-2015, will call the shots for Ignite.