PCC rules bar taekwondo association from expelling Geisler, lawyer argues

The camp of embattled taekwondo champion Donnie Geisler questioned the Philippine Taekwondo Association's (PTA) decision to expel him from the sport's national governing body.

Geisler's legal counsel, Atty. Jay Sangalang of Mario A. Oreta and Partners, argued that his client has a pending case against PTA before the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) and this bars the national sports association (NSA) from taking any drastic action.

"Number 1, out of respect, they should have not acted while there's a pending case," said Sangalang.

"Number 2, it appears there's a provision in the PCC rules that disallows any form of discrimination, action including expulsion, suspension while the case is pending. That's clearly stated in the PCC rules."

If found liable, the PTA may be penalized P2 million, the lawyer added.

The PTA moved to declare Geisler "persona non grata" and remove him from the association following their disagreement over Geisler's online taekwondo class.

The two-time Olympian was previously reprimanded for guesting several national athletes but allegedly not asking permission and following protocol set by the PTA.

As a response to the reprimand, Geisler filed a complaint with the PCC against the PTA, alleging numerous abuses towards him.

He also filed a P1.5-million libel suit against PTA secretary-general Rocky Samson regarding his statements over their online class row.

The PTA's Ethics Committee later ordered Geisler to formally submit his explanation regarding his case.

But Geisler responded that as a courtesy to the PCC, he will defer the matter to the "Honorable Commission for its adjudication."

On Monday, the PTA posted a notice on its Facebook page severing its ties with Geisler.

"This is to inform the general public that Mr. Donald David 'Donnie' Geisler III is no longer connected with the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) effective September 21, 2020 pursuant to the decision of the PTA Sanctions Committee.

"Accordingly, any and all transactions made by Mr. Geisler shall no longer be honored by the PTA," said the association in its notice.