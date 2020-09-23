PBA: No go for SMB's Fajardo in Clark bubble

June Mar Fajardo will not be joining the San Miguel Beermen in the Clark, Pampanga bubble being prepared by the PBA for the league's planned resumption in October.

The five-time MVP has yet to get a medical clearance to play as he is still on recovery seven months after he went down with a shin injury.

"Besides kung puwede naman talaga, hindi pa rin siya paglalaruin," San Miguel coach Leo Austria told the PBA website.

Although Fajardo has been undergoing physical therapy, he has not attended any of the Beermen' workouts at the Acropolis gym.

"Preparation is very important," said Austria.

San Miguel will also need to be efficient with its manpower as each team is only allowed 25 personnel in the bubble at the Clark Freeport. This already includes 15 players.

Fajardo has recently entered a new phase of rehabilitation requiring him to swim to strengthen his injured leg.

Fajardo fractured his right shin in March, days before the opening of the PBA’s 45th season. He has already undergone surgery to repair the shin and has steadily worked toward his full recovery.

Despite Fajardo's absence, Austria said the Beermen are ready to defend the All-Filipino crown.

San Miguel will head to the All-Filipino conference restart wih a 1-0 record after beating Magnolia, 94-78, in the only game played in the season so far prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.