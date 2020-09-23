MMA: Geje Eustaquio targets Wakamatsu, Wada on road back to contention

Former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio is working double-time in Baguio City as he prepares for another run at the title.

Eustaquio is just one of the three world title holders in the division’s history, and while he has missed out on cracking the division’s top five after an up and down 2019, the charismatic 31-year-old believes it won’t be long until he returns to the pinnacle of the sport.

It all starts with proper preparation, and that’s exactly what he’s been getting with Team Lakay – pandemic-related limitations aside.

“This team works as a family,” Eustaquio said.

“We are glad to announce that everyone is fine and healthy. Everybody is excited to get back to action. It’s been a long time.”

Eustaquio has been vocal about getting another shot at Yuya Wakamatsu, who served him the first knockout loss of his career -- in front of adoring Filipinos no less.

But if he can’t get an immediate rematch with Wakamatsu, he is looking at another Japanese stud in Tatsumitsu Wada.

“They can give me Wada,” Eustaquio said when asked about who he wants next outside of Wakamatsu. “It will be an honor fighting this samurai.”

Whoever he gets, he knows it won’t be easy.

The flyweight division is filled to the brim with talent, starting with ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes, the legendary Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, and Eustaquio’s teammate, Danny “The King” Kingad, to name a few.

“Flyweight is one of the most stacked divisions in ONE Championship,” Eustaquio said.

“All I can say is that I haven’t reached my full potential as an athlete. I welcome the challenge no matter how hard it is.

“As I’ve said, we’re used to starting from the bottom. God is with me and I believe that I will become the challenger in God’s perfect time.”

