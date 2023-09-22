Batang Gilas celebrate against South Korea. FIBA.Basketball

The Philippines crushed Korea, 95-71, to clinch a quarterfinals seat in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship 2023 in Qatar.

It was the first time a national youth squad defeated South Korea in FIBA competitions.

The Philippines had played against the Koreans in the U16 Asian Championship four times and in the U18 level five times. The South Koreans won all of those matches.

Kiefer Alas had 13 rebounds, 11 points and four assists for the Batang Gilas, which also got 25 big points from Joaquin Ludovice. Kurt Velasquez added 17, while Bonn Daja chipped in 13 markers to go with his 10 boards.

The nationals shot the lights out of the Koreans in the first quarter, leading by 10. The gap widened to as much as 34 points as the young Filipinos prevented their Korean counterparts from getting close to single-digits.

In the end, the Philippines nailed 12-of-26 attempts from three-point area against Korea.

Daniel Edi led South Korea with 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks. But the team was able to connect only 35.7 percent of their attempts from the field.

The Philippines will next take on Japan in the quarterfinals.