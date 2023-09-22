MPL Season 12: Kelra strikes gold as Omega shocks AP Bren

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

Smart Omega stunned AP Bren in their MPL Season 12 clash held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City, Friday afternoon.

AP Bren allowed space for Omega to breathe, taking full control of the objectives as they remained second in their standings.

Amassing an 11,500 gold lead, AP Bren marched on to finish Game 1 in dominant fashion.

But Omega banked on a three-man takedown in Game 2 to crawl their way back into the series.

Omega managed to escape a couple of segway attempts from David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon in the 20-minute mark.

After Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic's Astral Meteor hit the lord, Omega took total control of Game 2.

With four of his teammates down, Duane "Kelra" Pillas rang around AP Bren's exposed base to close out the series.