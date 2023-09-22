MPL Season 12: ECHO undefeated in 6 games with win over Minana

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- ECHO extended their winning streak to six after a 2-1 victory over Minana EVOS, during their MPL Season 12 clash Friday afternoon.

After Minana EVOS took Game 1, ECHO took convincing victories in Game 2 and Game 3 to stretch their winning streak further.

Minana picked up a surprise Mathilda and Angela pick for their players, which caught the reigning MPL champions off-guard.

"Nahirapan kami mag-adjust noong early game. Pero noong second game nabasa na namin sila," coach Robert "Trebor" Sanchez said.

ECHO managed to pick up the pace in Game 2, before closing things out in Game 3 through a tight contest.

ECHO will face AP Bren, while Minana will face Onic Philippines in Saturday's quadruple-header.