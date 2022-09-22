UAAP to hold high school events in Season 85

Beach volleyball is among the events that will be part of the UAAP juniors calendar for Season 85. File photo. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- After two years, the UAAP will once again hold events for high school athletes in Season 85.

The league did not hold any juniors tournaments when it returned to action earlier this year, as Season 84 was instead limited to seven sports along with the UAAP Cheer Dance Competition.

But as restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ease, the UAAP is now set to hold boys' basketball, high school football, high school volleyball, and high school beach volleyball in the upcoming season.

"The rationale is because we are resuming the face to face [classes]. 'Yun lang naman 'yun," UAAP President Fr. Aldrin Suan of host school Adamson said when asked why the league is bringing back its high school competitions.

"Kung hindi nag-resume ng face to face, we will not resume the extra-curricular activities," he added.

"As far as UAAP is concerned, we are bringing things to normal dahil nag-resume tayo ng face to face classes. Kung nag-resume tayo ng face to face classes, there's no other reason na hindi tayo mag-resume ng other activities."

Suan assured that the UAAP will strictly follow all government regulations, particularly those coming from the Department of Education.

"Kung magkaroon ng restrictions ang DepEd, of course we are bound to follow it, to abide with it," he said.

The UAAP season starts on October 1, with the men's basketball tournament to open at the Mall of Asia Arena.

