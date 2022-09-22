UAAP returns to Araneta, ULTRA, Ynares for Season 85

NU's Camille Clarin in action in Season 82. UAAP women's basketball returns in Season 85 after not being held in Season 84. File photo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- After holding the entirety of Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena, the UAAP is returning to its traditional venues for Season 85.

The league unveiled the schedule for the men's and women's basketball tournaments on Thursday evening, with games to be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, and the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

Women's games will also be held at the Quadricentennial Pavilion in the University of Santo Tomas campus.

The season opens on October 1 at the MOA Arena. There will be two women's games in the morning: Adamson vs UST at 8:00 a.m., followed by University of the Philippines vs. De La Salle University at 10:00 a.m.

The men's basketball tournament starts at 2:00 p.m. with Adamson taking on UST, followed by the 4:00 p.m. showdown between defending champions UP and La Salle.

This marks the return of UAAP women's basketball, which was not held in Season 84. Defending champion National University, looking to extend their 96-game winning streak, will open their campaign on October 2 against the University of the East at the MOA Arena.

The rivalry match between Ateneo de Manila University and La Salle is scheduled for October 9, Sunday, at the Araneta Coliseum. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated Finals rematch between Ateneo and UP is on October 16 at the MOA Arena.

ULTRA will host the Wednesday quadruple-header on October 5, with all eight men's teams in action. Women's basketball will be played at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Wednesdays.

The first round will conclude on October 22 and 23 with the league playing at the Ynares Center.

The full schedule of the men's and women's basketball events are as follows: