National U-Sta. Elena dropped two sets down before hacking out a 5-set win against Cignal in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semis at the Paco Arena in Manila on Thursday.

The Nationals had it 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-10 against the HD Spikers thanks to Nico Almendras.

Almendras scored 30 markers on 26 attacks, 11 excellent receptions and 4 blocks. Michael Buddin added 23 markers and 16 receptions.

Mark Espejo had 22 points for Cignal which will try to bounce back against

VNS-One Alicia on Saturday.

Espejo also tallied 15 spikes, 6 aces, and a block to go with his 20 excellent receptions.

The Nationals will try to continue their march to finals when they meet PGJC-Navy also on Saturday.