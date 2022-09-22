International Team member Hideki Matsuyama of Japan on the tenth hole during the final practice round for the 2022 Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 21 September 2022. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

CHARLOTTE -- Past Masters winners Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama of the Internationals will face Americans Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in Thursday's opening foursomes (alternate shot) match of the Presidents Cup.

Pairings drawn Wednesday afternoon at Quail Hollow also send US stars Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas against South Korean Im Sung-jae and Canada's Corey Conners in match two.

Australia's Scott and Japan's Matsuyama are the two most experienced members of the global squad, who trail the Americans 11-1-1 in the overall rivalry.

The US squad has won the Cup eight times in a row and has never lost on home soil.

Thursday's third foursomes match has two-time major winner Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young for the US team against South Koreans Lee Kyoung-hoon and Kim Joo-hyung.

The penultimate match on day one pits top-ranked reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns against South Korea's Kim Si-woo and Australian Cam Davis.

The day's final match sends Americans Tony Finau and Max Homa against Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Chile's Mito Pereira.

Friday features five four-ball (best ball) matches with four matches in each format on Saturday and 12 concluding singles matches on Sunday.

