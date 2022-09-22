Myles Powell of the Bay Area Dragons drives to the basket against the Blackwater Bossing in their 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup game at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 21, 2022. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Myles Powell showed just what he is capable of in his very first game in the PBA on Wednesday night, exploding for 41 points to power the Bay Area Dragons to a massive win against Blackwater.

A 6-foot-2 point guard, Powell went undrafted in 2020 but played 11 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 season. In July 2022, he inked a deal to become an import for the Dragons ahead of their campaign in the East Asia Super League.

The Dragons are now playing as a guest team in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup and Powell wasted no time in showcasing his skills to the local audience. Against the Bossing on Wednesday night, he made 14 of 28 shots for 41 points along with eight rebounds and three assists in less than 30 minutes.

The Dragons whipped Blackwater, 133-87, in what is the biggest loss in franchise history for the Bossing. Powell would downplay his performance after, however, crediting instead his head coach and teammates.

"I'm very comfortable," Powell said of his fit with the Bay Area team.

"Coach [Brian Goorjian] is doing a good job of getting everybody involved, drawing up plays for me. And most importantly, I wouldn't have been able to do it without my teammates," he added. "My teammates look for me."

"We don't really care who's doing it as long as it gets done and we win."

Myles Powell of the Bay Area Dragons is defended by Rashawn McCarthy of the Blackwater Bossing in their 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup game at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 21, 2022. PBA Images

Bay Area features a diverse group, with Powell and former NBA player Andrew Nicholson serving as their foreign reinforcements. They also have Australian center Hayden Blankey and veteran forward Duncan Reid in the group. The bulk of the team hails from China and Hong Kong.

As the PBA only allows one import to suit up in the Commissioner's Cup, Bay Area went with Powell over Nicholson even though he is undersized compared to imports of other teams. The Dragons will not lack for size, however, as they still have 7-foot-5 Chinese center Liu Chuanxing in their team.

"The most important thing was everybody was locked in. Whatever coach asked for us to do, that's what we did and it showed out there on the floor," Powell said of their team, as he stressed that the key to their success will be their chemistry both on and off the court.

"From everything we've been doing on and off the court, it's been a team thing. It's never been imports by themselves, the Chinese guys by themselves," he explained. "Everything we've been doing is together. When you have a good group of guys that just want to lock in and win, it makes everything easy."

Up next for Bay Area is a showdown against NorthPort Batang Pier on Saturday, which will pit Powell against the tough backcourt of Robert Bolick and Roi Sumang, as well as import Prince Ibeh.

"I don't really want to single it out, just me vs. the imports, because it's a team game. Whatever comes our way, I'm sure coach will have us ready for it," Powell said of their next assignment.



