PGJC-Navy took the early lead in the semifinals of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference via a 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 win over VNS-One Alicia at the Paco Arena in Manila on Thursday.

Skipper Greg Dolor led the way for the Sealions with a 20-point output, while Jao Umandal fired 12 kills.

The Griffins managed to put up a 16-12 lead in the third set in a comeback attempt but the Sealions fired back, forcing a tie before taking a 4-point advantage.

It was Navy’s fifth straight win.

“It’s the semis, so the training and all the sacrifices must come into fore,” said Dolor.

“Medyo pangit 'yung laro namin pero naipanalo pa din nila kahit nawalan kami ng first receive at parang hindi nag-synchronize 'yung blocking namin,” said coach Cecil Cruzada.

Kevin Montemayor finished with 9 points, and Ben San Andres and Yoyong Mendoza scored 8 points each for VNS-One Alicia.

The Sealions will next take on the Nationals to move closer to a dream finals stint.