Mobile Legends: Ateneo rules CCE's 'University Clash'

Handout photo

MANILA - Ateneo De Manila University's Loyola Gaming Helios captured the Collegiate Center for Esports’ (CCE) University Clash Invitational title for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB).

Ateneo ousted La Salle's Viridis Arcus, 3-1, in a best-of-five clash held last September 16.

Among the other participants include UAAP schools such as Far Eastern University, National University, University of the East, and University of Santo Tomas.

CCE said it was gearing up for the league's second season, hinting at the inclusion of Valorant in the list of titles to be played from October 5.

Lyceum of the Philippines won the title in Season 1, which was participated by various NCAA schools.

Ateneo Roster:

Kyle "kyle so gwapo" Calub

Eugene "Gene" Dela Cruz

Cyril "BRANDI" Lorenzo

Vincent "Antianara" Pajenago

Sean "seannyqt" See

Howard "Boward" Bañes

James "Camtono" Sanejo

Related video: