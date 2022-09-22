MMA: Zamboanga picks Stamp to win over Radzuan

Pinay fighter Denice Zamboanga believes Stamp Fairtex will be too much for Jihin Radzuan. Handout

Third-ranked women’s atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga is expecting a highlight reel finish when her close friend Stamp Fairtex takes on Jihin Radzuan.

Stamp, the no. 1-ranked women’s atomweight contender, will take on no. 5 fighter Radzuan at ONE Fight Night 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on the morning of October 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Zamboanga, ranked no. 3 in the women’s atomweight standings, said Stamp is not just a pure striker and is now a well-rounded mixed martial artist capable of finishing anyone on the feet or the ground.

Although Stamp is a former ONE women’s atomweight muay thai and kickboxing champion, she has made leaps in the grappling department. Zamboanga, a natural grappler, feels the Thai superstar has all the tools to either knock out or submit Radzuan in Singapore.

“A hundred percent finish! Stamp is now a complete fighter and she can do it on the ground and standing up. You saw her fight against Angela Lee and how much she’s improved since. She’s hungry especially after coming off a loss,” said Zamboanga.

Stamp had the biggest fight of her MMA career when she challenged Lee for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title in the main event of ONE X this past March.

The Fairtex Gym fighter nearly finished Lee with a stinging shot to the body, but the atomweight queen showed her pedigree and submitted Stamp in the second round.

Nevertheless, Zamboanga believes Stamp had improved tremendously since that loss.

“She’s focused and she can now control the fight on the ground. That’s why I believe that whether the fight goes down to the mat or stays standing up, Stamp will take the win. She has this hunger and I know she’ll use that to redeem herself,” said Zamboanga.

“She did so well in her last fight that’s why I know that Jihin will face a much-improved Stamp Fairtex.”

