Yeng Guiao formally makes his return as Rain or Shine coach on Friday when they battle his old team NLEX in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

The game marks the first time Guiao will be facing NLEX after he made his exit recently.

Guiao already had 2 PBA titles with the Elasto Painters.

However, the only players left from his champion team are Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, and Jewel Ponferrada. Now, he also has to work with the likes of Rey Nambatac, Santi Santillan, and Mike Nieto.

NLEX also has adjustments to make after tapping Frankie Lim as a replacement for Guiao.

Lim inked a contract with the Road Warriors just last Tuesday. He will be handling an NLEX squad that traded away Calvin Oftana and veteran center Raoul Soyud for Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Lim will also be fielding reinforcement Earl Clark, who was ironically picked by Guiao while he was still with NLEX.

Rain or Shine, meanwhile, will parade new import Steve Taylor, who was tapped by Guiao to replace Daniel Ochefu.

