RRQ Philippines and Polaris Esports. Courtesy: Predator League

MANILA - RRQ Philippines and Polaris Esports ruled the Valorant and Dota 2 tournaments of the Predator League held last weekend at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium.

In Valorant, Rex Regum Qeon reigned over South Built Esports, sweeping the squad 2-0 en route to the Valorant title.

It outgunned SBE in the Breeze (13-7) and Fracture (14-12) maps.

RRQ was recently hailed as one of the franchise teams in game developers Riot Games' Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) alongside Team Secret, who ended Predator League at 3rd-4th place.

Polaris Esports, who hailed all the way from Cebu, swept up and coming breakout squad GrindSky Esports for a 2-0 sweep in the Dota 2 Grand Finals.

Polaris took home P200,000 -- the lion's share of a P425,000 prize pool, while GrindSky took home P100,000.

Polaris Esports and GrindSky will be representing the Philippines in the Asia Pacific Predator League, facing champions of the other Predator Leagues in the APAC Region.

Related video: