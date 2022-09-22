Coach Aldin Ayo huddles the Converge FiberXers during practice. Handout photo

Coach Aldin Ayo will begin his journey with Converge on Friday when they take on Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner's Cup in Pasig.

The FiberXers and the Dyip are scheduled to go toe-to-toe at 3 p.m. when the league returns to its old stomping grounds at the Philsports Arena, formerly known as Ultra.

Ayo is looking to lead the FiberXers to the semis with the help of their import Quincy Miller, who was picked 38th in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He also reunited with some of his players from the Letran Knights in the NCAA and with the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP.

The FiberXers finished seventh with 5 wins and 7 losses in the recent all-Filipino under coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

But the team management wanted improvement, hence they went for Ayo.

"I think our team is young. The question is how to compete with these traditional teams, and I figured kailangan namin ng fast team," said team owner Dennis Anthony Uy in the PBA website.

"Sabi ko mas maganda 'yung galing sa collegiate, medyo agresibo mag-train ng mga bata, different and not the traditional way. That's the strategy that came to mind. We decided to find the suitable coach, at finally nahanap namin si Ayo."

Meanwhile, Terrafirma is sticking with its old think tank and brought back a familiar face in Lester Prosper.

