MANILA -- Four Filipino Valorant teams will represent the country in the KJC Esports Valorant Invitational tournament to be held from September 30 to October 3.

The newly-minted Team Secret squad, along with SV Empire, Galaxy Racer, and Oasis Gaming, are part of 16 Asia-Pacific teams competing for the largest share of a $5,000 prize pool.

The tournament will be held online and is approved by game developers Riot Games.

"With the goal of bringing together the Southeast Asian Valorant community, the invitational aims to develop the region through competition and discover the sheer power and potential of each teams' respective rosters," KJC Esports said in a statement.

Jeffrey Choi, the founder of KJC eSports, said the program sought to showcase the competitive Valorant scene in Southeast Asia.

“There is so much talent in Southeast Asia, it is our job at KJC eSports to showcase the top of the top teams in the region," Choi said, as quoted in the statement.

Teams were invited based on the VCT SEA Stage 3 results.

Team Secret, who emerged as regional champions in the VCT - Challengers while under the Bren Esports banner, are directly seeded into the playoffs to be held from October 7 to 10, alongside fellow VCT Challengers contender Paper Rex.

SV Empire, Galaxy Racer, and Oasis Gaming will start their campaign through the group stages via the GSL-style format, where four teams will directly qualify to the playoffs after winning the upper bracket finals in their respective groups, while two squads will secure their slot through a last-chance qualifier.