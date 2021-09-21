San Miguel Beer will try to secure the fourth spot in the quarterfinals, even as Alaska attempts to gain an outright entry into the next phase when they meet on the penultimate play-date of the PBA Philippine Cup elimination round on Wednesday.

The two teams will square off at 6 p.m. at Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor town, Pampanga.

The Beermen are already assured of a quarterfinals berth, but playoff seedings have yet to be determined.

The Aces, meanwhile, are in a more precarious situation needing a sweep of its next two games to make it to the next round.

In its return from a two-week layoff to observe the league's health and safety protocols, Alaska overpowered Barangay Ginebra Kings, 89-75.

But with weary legs, the Aces lost their next two games against TNT Tropang Giga and Terrafirma Dyip; they now battle San Miguel, which is looking to rebound from a loss to Magnolia.

Meanwhile, Meralco will also gun for a twice-to-beat edge when it tangles with NLEX.

Now at second with a 7-2 slate, the Bolts want a win the scheduled 3 p.m. contest for the spot just right behind eliminations topnotcher TNT.

The Road Warriors, who could wind up as high as the No. 6 seed, hopes for better placing to avoid a twice-to-win handicap.

