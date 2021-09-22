Allein Maliksi sparkled on offense for Meralco against NLEX. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after a 104-101 victory over NLEX, Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The victory secured for Meralco the second seed in the playoffs, as they improved their record to 8-2. The result also locked the Magnolia Hotshots into the third seed, meaning they will play in a best-of-3 series against whoever ends up as the sixth seed.

The Bolts will conclude their elimination round campaign against rival Barangay Ginebra on Thursday.

Even with the loss, NLEX is already assured of a quarterfinals spot, but the result means that they may drop to the No. 7 spot and will thus be facing a twice-to-beat disadvantage in the playoffs.

Veteran guard Allein Maliksi sparked Meralco's victory, putting up 22 points, while Raymond Almazan finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

NLEX rookie Calvin Oftana had 34 points in the loss.