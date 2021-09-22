PBA: Lassiter drills game winner as SMB boots out Alaska

Marcio Lassiter knocked down the game-winning triple as San Miguel Beermen eliminated Alaska, 101-100, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Aces were up by just two, 100-98, but CJ Perez fed Lassiter the assist leading to the buzzer-beating trey that lifted the Beermen past Alaska.

Perez led SMB with 20 points on 8-of-17 field goal shooting, to go with six rebounds and four steals.

The Beermen safely occupies the fourth spot with a 7-4 record, while booting out the Aces (3-7) out of title contention.

