NBA: JJ Redick retires after 15 seasons

JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on January 21, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. File photo. Melissa Majchrzak, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

JJ Redick has taken his final jumper in the NBA, retiring Tuesday after 15 seasons.

"I never could have imagined I would play basketball this long," Redick said on his "The Old Man and the Three" podcast Tuesday morning.

"Going into last season, I wanted it to be my last year but I wasn't sure how it would play out. I would like to describe last season as a seven-month exercise in coming face to face with my own athletic mortality.

"I have some clarity now. And I know it's time. It's time for me to be a dad. It's time for me to reflect, to pause, and it's time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life."

Drafted with the 11th overall pick out of Duke in 2006, Redick played for six NBA teams and averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games.

He ranks 15th in NBA history with 1,950 career 3-point field goals.



