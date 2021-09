Filipino MMA fighter Lito Adiwang believes a victory over Hexigetu this Friday will put him in contention for a top 5 ranking in the ONE Championship strawweight division.

Adiwang will square off against the highly regarded Mongolian opponent in ONE: Revolution at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"I believe itong panalo kay Hexigetu, malalapit tayo sa top 5," said Adiwang. "Kasi may mga notable na nakalaban at natalo ito. For example, ’yung dating champion Dejamrong (Sor Amnuaysirichoke)."

"Mabigat na rin siya at may pangalan. Honestly, I believe kelangan kong tumalo ng top 5 fighter to be in the ranks, hoping to get the chance to face kung sino ang No. 1 doon."

Adiwang actually was slated to fight Hexigetu in January, but the latter was replaced by Namiki Kawahara who was knocked out by the Team Lakay fighter.

"Blessing din na di kami nagkaharap noong January . . . I now have a longer time to study his strength and weaknesses," Adiwang said.

“Medyo tricky siyang kalaban and may dalawang side siya. Kaya niyang i-dominate sa ground ’yong kalaban, ido-dominate niya talaga. Kung di naman sa ground, sa striking medyo tricky ’yong striking style niya kasi medyo nagba-backpedal siya."

