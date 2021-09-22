MMA: Adiwang wary of Hexigetu's explosiveness

It is a fight nine months in the making.

But the paths of Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang and "Wolf of the Grasslands" Hexigetu will finally cross in a much-awaited strawweight showdown in "ONE: Revolution" on Friday.

The bout was originally slated for ONE: Unbreakable last January until travel restrictions in Hebei, China brought upon by a spike in COVID-19 cases forced Hexigetu to skip the fight.

Adiwang said he looks forward in mixing it up against the proud sanda expert from Horqin, Inner Mongolia.

"I wasn't disappointed that I wasn't able to meet him last January, but I really wanted to fight him," he said.

Adiwang believes there's a reason why stars aligned that way, and true enough, he did get a second chance to face Hexigetu in the upcoming Singapore card.

"That cancelled fight against Hexigetu only gave us and my team more time to study him and learn his style," he said, citing the Chinese's explosiveness as a point of concern.

"I know that he's as solid as a fighter as they come. We know how explosive he can be, so it's something that we really are watching for," he said.

Hexigetu is something worth keeping an eye on especially as the Chinese rides on a three-fight win streak with victories over Ovais Shah of Pakistan, Ramon "The Bicolano" Gonzales, and Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke of Thailand.

Adiwang, though, is on a tear of his own, winning eight of his last nine fights.

The only defeat tasted by the ONE Super Series winner was a shock split decision loss to Japanese contender Hiroba Minowa in ONE: Inside the Matrix III last November, a defeat he still wants to redeem himself from.

FROM THE ARCHIVES