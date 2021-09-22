Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial distributes packed meals for the community in Bagumbayan, Quezon City. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- A month after their historic campaign in the Tokyo Olympics, Hidilyn Diaz and Eumir Marcial are back to fulfilling their duties as enlisted personnel in the Philippine Air Force.

On Tuesday, both Diaz and Marcial distributed dressed chicken and packed meals to the community in Bagumbayan, Quezon City, through a pantry set up with help from Chooks-to-Go as well as Air Force personnel.

"Sobrang saya ko po ngayon dahil nakapag-share po ako sa ating mga kababayan," said Marcial, whose journey to the Olympics was backed by Chooks-to-Go as well.

"Kumbaga hindi lang po during na lumalaban ako na na-inspire ko sila pero sa ganitong bagay, naparamdam ko yung pasasalamat ko sa kanila," he added.

Diaz became the first Filipino athlete to win an Olympic gold medal when she topped the podium in the women's 55kg division of weightlifting, while Marcial won bronze in men's middleweight boxing.

Making Marcial all the more eager to give back is that he can still remember when he and his family in Zamboanga lined up in pantries just to get by.

"Dati po, ganito din kami," he recalled. "Pumipila kami sa mga bigasan na nagbibigay."

"Ngayon, kami naman 'yung tumutulong sa ating kababayan. Walang imposible kung tayo ay magsipag at manalangin," he added.