Filipino figure skaters Edrian Celestino and Sofia Frank are now in Germany for the prestigious 2021 Nebelhorn Trophy.

The Philippine Skating Union (PHSU) posted on Facebook a picture of the figure skaters after the two arrived in Germany on Wednesday.

"Touchdown Oberstdorf, Germany for the 2021 Nebelhorn Trophy! Through this event, our PH figure skating representatives, Edrian Celestino and Sofia Frank, will be taking on the ice in a few days to vie for a slot for the next Winter Olympics. Pictured here are their respective coaches Nicholas Young and Nicole Larsen, and the PHSU President Nikki Cheng," said the accompanying caption.

The 2021 Nebelhorn Trophy is the final Olympic qualifying event for figure skating.

The tournament will run from on September 22 to 25.

