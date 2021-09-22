Boxing: Ancajas open to fighting Casimero, Donaire at 118

Reigning IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas said he is open to climbing the bantamweight ranks for a possible collision against either WBO bantamweight king John Riel Casimero or WBC champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

Ancajas, who is due to fly to the US on Friday, believes he has what it takes to go toe-to-toe against Casimero and Donaire.

"Nakita ko sa laban nila ni Jonas (Sultan), nakita ko na may butas din siya kung paano siya labanan," said Ancajas of the blonde haired Casimero.

"Kay Sir Nonito din naman, may mga butas din. Pero sa taas ng ring na ako usually nag-aadjust."

He said the good thing about all-Filipino boxing matches at such high level is that they can show the whole world the type of fighter they are.

"Talagang umangat na ang antas ng Philippine boxing. Makikita ng buong mundo na may mga Pilipinong maghaharap sa championship," said Ancajas.

The "Pretty Boy" of Panabo City, Davao del Norte has already experienced fighting as a 118-pounder. But the last time he fought as a bantamweight was in 2015 when he knocked out Paul Apolinario.

Before climbing the bantamweight class though, he wants to at least figure in a title unification bout at junior bantamweight.

"Hihintayin muna natin ang title unification. Kayang kaya ko pang tumimbang ng 115," said Ancajas.

Team Ancajas will join Sultan in Las Vegas, where he is expected to fight sometime in November.

FROM THE ARCHIVES