Plans to allow fans back into stadiums 'paused' due to virus spike

A Cabinet Office Minister said a "mass reopening" would not be appropriate at the current time, dealing a devastating blow to sports bodies struggling with the financial fallout of COVID-19. Peter Cziborra, Action Images via Reuters/File

Plans to allow the phased return of fans to sporting venues in England from October 1 will be put on hold due to the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, ministers said on Tuesday.

A number of pilot test events, in which capacities have been capped at 1,000, have taken place and it was hoped venues would be allowed to welcome more spectators from the start of next month.

But Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said a "mass reopening" would not be appropriate at the current time, dealing a devastating blow to sports bodies struggling with the financial fallout of COVID-19.

"We were looking at a staged program of more people returning -- it wasn't going to be the case that we were going to have stadiums thronged with fans," Gove told the BBC.

"We're looking at how we can, for the moment, pause that program, but what we do want to do is to make sure that, as and when circumstances allow, get more people back."

Professional sport, including the Premier League and Test cricket, has largely been played behind closed doors since it returned following the coronavirus shutdown earlier this year.

Sports chiefs have warned of crippling losses due to the loss of income from gate receipts and hospitality.

The leaders of more than 100 sports bodies have reportedly written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for emergency funding, warning of "a lost generation of activity".

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has warned it is "critical" to get fans back into stadiums soon, with clubs facing enormous losses.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce told a press conference on Tuesday he was desperate to see supporters back and was disappointed by the move.

"It's totally and utterly different without them," he said. "It's not the spectacle that I believe it is when you get a full St James' Park and you get a cracking game."

Kevin Miles, the chief executive of the Football Supporters' Association, urged the government to listen to fans, saying feedback from test events confirmed a high level of compliance with health and safety measures.

"Having fans at games is of course not only important to the lives of supporters, it is also crucial to the survival of so many clubs who play a crucial role within their communities," he said.

Plans to host 1,000-capacity crowds at four rugby league Super League fixtures next week now look set to be scrapped.

And a planned crowd trial for a horse race meeting at Newmarket this week has also been thrown into doubt.

Julian Knight, who chairs the House of Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, expressed his concern.

"If we don't find a route map with smart solutions to allow sports and live events to gradually reopen, we risk decimation of our sporting and cultural infrastructure," he wrote on Twitter.