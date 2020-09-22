NFL fines teams, coaches for face-mask snubs

LOS ANGELES -- Three NFL teams and their head coaches were hit with fines totaling more than $1 million for failing to wear face coverings, reports said Monday.

The NFL Network reported that the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks had each been fined $250,000 for breaching safety protocols set up to combat the threat of Covid-19.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll were also fined $100,000 each for failing to wear masks.

Fangio, Shanahan and Carroll were all seen not wearing mandated face coverings during their respective games at the weekend.

The NFL's disciplinary action came a week after the league warned teams in a memo to follow safety protocols regarding Covid-19 measures or risk "accountability measures."

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," NFL executive vice president of operations Troy Vincent wrote.

"The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations requires all individuals with bench area access to wear face coverings at all times.

"Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs," he said.

"The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer's nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus."

The NFL warning came after several coaches were caught on camera either wearing face coverings inconsistently or not at all during the league's opening weekend.

