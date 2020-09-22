Karate: James delos Santos pockets 2 more virtual kata golds

Filipino karateka James delos Santos racked up 2 gold medals after dominating 2 online competitions recently, including the Sportdata e-Tournament World Series.

Delos Santos first topped the Hatamoto Kai Mitad Del Mundo E-Tournament where he defeated Alves Murilo of Brazil in the finals for a 9th gold a virtual event.

He copped his 10th title by defeating Portuguese rival and world No. 1 Eduardo Garcia in the finals of the SportData event.

"This tournament meant even more when I advanced to the final round against my rival. This is the fourth time I’ve faced him in a final showdown. I gave everything I had, and ended up snagging my 10th Gold Medal," he said on Instagram.

The results brought the 2-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist closer to the top of the world's men's virtual kata rankings.

"My road to no. 1 still continues. I won’t stop until I get there," he said.

Based on the world men's virtual kata list, Delos Santos has a total score of 7105 while Garcia has 8125 points.

Before reaching the Hatamoto final, Delos Santos went through opponents from Ecuador and Belgium.

At SportData, he beat karatekas from Norway, the Dominican Republic and Ireland, before setting up a duel with Garcia.