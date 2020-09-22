Chooks 3x3 holds successful test run at Inspire Academy

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Commissioner Eric Altamirano showed GAB Chairman Baham Mitra the league's return to play process in a test run on Monday. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ahead of its planned restart in early October, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 held a test run on Monday afternoon at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Witnessing the entire process of the league's return to play was Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra. League owner Ronald Mascariñas and commissioner Eric Altamirano made the presentation, together with a handful of Chooks 3x3 players.

"I'm impressed with the preparations being done by Chooks-to-Go," said Mitra about the country's first-ever professional 3x3 basketball league. "They did not just meet the requirements but also improved on their submitted safety protocols."

Chooks 3x3, which was granted professional status by GAB in July, plans to start its five-legged Presidents Cup on October 2.

They will hold the entire competition at a bubble in Inspire Academy, with strict protocols in place in terms of entering the area.

Players competing in the tournament must first undergo a PCR test two days before each leg. Once they arrive, players, coaches, and league staff must present the GET Philippines' tracing app to league officials before having their mandatory disinfection and temperature checks.

The players would then undergo an antigen test before heading into their respective rooms in the state-of-the-art facility.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 also showed how players will enter and exit the playing court and what the waiting room looks like.

"I'm very confident with the success that will come Chooks-to-Go 3x3's way. It will be something that everybody will look up to," said Mitra.

Officials from the league, GAB, and Inspire Academy then discussed afterward how the presentation would look like as a broadcast test run is set to be held on Thursday.

"We would like to thank chairman Baham for the kind words. It's our job to keep our players safe first and foremost as this is their livelihoods," said Mascariñas.

"Definitely, this is a huge step forward not only for us but for Philippine sports as well in this time of a pandemic."

