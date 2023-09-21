PVL: Justine Jazareno leaves La Salle to join Akari

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After acquiring Fifi Sharma, the Akari Chargers have found another gem in the green-and-white squad as they secured the commitment of libero Justine Jazareno.

On Thursday, Akari confirmed the rumors that Jazareno is taking her talent to the professional rank, joining the Chargers for the upcoming third conference this year of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Jazareno, who became the De La Salle University floor general in their championship run in the UAAP earlier this year,decided to forego her playing year with the Lady Spikers to help her family.

"Syempre po it was really hard for me to decide knowing the fact na the La Sallian community has been my family simula bata ako, lasalle all the way po to college," she said.

"Actually, it took me months po talaga to figure out what I need for myself and to help my family, plus naging eye opener ito na this might be the opportunity to go out of my comfort zone. I can say na I really took time to think about it at nag-weigh din ako ng mga priorities to help me come up with this decision."

She, however, promised to take the Animo spirit in the pros which includes discipline, respect, perseverance, and a champion's heart.

Jazareno also took pride in being part a ward of iconic volleyball coach Ramil de Jesus, adding that his system will be forever ingrained in her career.

But she is ready to take on more learning from other coaches in the country that will further improve her skills as an athlete.

“Madami ako natutunan kay Coach Ramil and other coaches that's why I am who I am today, and I am looking forward to learning from more father and mother-figures o kahit sino sa coaches namin and management, para ma-guide nila ako because ganun naman talaga, you treat your team as family and you learn from them,” she said.

She also thanked the La Sallian community for its incomparable support and care during her long stint for the school.

“I may have left the DLSU community but my heart will always hail the alma mater. Once a Lady Spiker, always a Lady Spiker! I hope to still see and hear them cheer for me and Fifi in the PVL.”

Jazareno will be joining Sharma, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Faith Nisperos, and Bang Pineda in the Akari’s roster.

"Super excited po ako to be part of the Akari Chargers. And I am looking forward po to more bondings and learning from the team. Nung first training ko with them, nakaramdam po ako ng kaba at di naman po siguro mawawala yun if new team, but at the same time excited talaga kasi yung environment is new, but I have adjusted well with the team kasi winelcome talaga nila ako,” the libero continued.

Akari added that it was Jazareno who reached out to the team to make it to the pro league.