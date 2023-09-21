San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta at the NCAA Season 99 Media Conference at the MOA Arena in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — After failing to book a return to the Finals for a second straight year, San Beda University is raring to get back into dominant form this coming NCAA Season 99.

The Yuri Escueta-led squad fell against College of St. Benilde in last year's Final Four, with the Blazers eventually bowing out in three games against the Letran Knights.

That is why Escueta is hoping that San Beda will avoid putting themselves in the same position in their campaign this year. For him, the Red Lions must not be complacent despite displaying one of the better rosters led by the "Cool Cub" Jacob Cortez.

"You really can't take days off when you play [against] whoever NCAA team during the season. Any team can beat you on any given day if you’re not prepared," he said during the league’s media conference on Thursday.

"If you come into the game na medyo relaxed ka, you can get beat by any team. I’m sure, ganun pa rin this year."

But according to him, this is also a testament to how the almost grand-old league is continuously upping its competition, especially with the improved players and the number of teams retooling their rosters during the nine-month offseason.

"'Yun 'yung excitement ng NCAA, how level the playing field is, how coaches prepare their teams well, how the players also prepare mentally, physically, how they focus during the games," Escueta said.

"Teams are able to prepare much better this year. We have new coaches, but they were named early. They joined different tournaments, so I'm sure every team will be ready."

Despite this, he is still wary of the capabilities of some of the perennial contenders in Letran, Benilde, and Lyceum, while also pointing out how University of Perpetual Help System DALTA can turn heads this year.

"The Top 4 [teams to beat] for me, is of course Letran, being the defending champions, Perpetual has been playing well, and of course Lyceum," he said

"Sabi kasi ni Coach Charles [Tiu] wag ko siya banggitin eh, pero CSB talaga," he quipped.

San Beda will have its first test this year when they face Arellano University on Tuesday, September 26, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

